When New Richland native Ben Mortensen first decided to become a police officer, he got into the profession because he wanted to make a difference. Now, after 30 years with the Albert Lea Police Department, 10 years with the Alden Police Department and shorter periods with the West Concord and New Richland police departments and as a dispatcher in Waseca, Mortensen retired Friday, having worked hundreds of cases and taking with him a wealth of experience and knowledge.