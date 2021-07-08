Cancel
Ducey picks ex-aide as Arizona Supreme Court justice

By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
tucson.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey picked an attorney who represents employers in lawsuits filed by workers to be the newest Arizona Supreme Court justice. While Kathryn Hackett King is relatively unknown to the public, she previously worked on the governor’s staff. She served as his deputy legal counsel from 2015...

