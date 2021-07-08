Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valley Springs, CA

Shawnacy P. Smith

By Life Tributes
Calaveras Enterprise
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawnacy Patrick Smith of Valley Springs, passed away on May 5, 2021. Shawn was 54 years old. Born in Redding, Calif., Shawn was the youngest of three siblings. He is survived by his sisters, Lynn Cuneo (Charles) and Jackie Souza (Dave); nieces, Jenny Dudman (Matt); and children, Angelia Malvini (Christopher), Chaelyn Cuneo (Matt Roggow); nephews, Bryan Johnson (Bridget) and children, Brandon Johnson (Ceanne) and children; beloved aunt, Sunnie Quarton (Gene); and loving cousins.

www.calaverasenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Valley Springs, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patrick Smith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries

Primaries in two Ohio special House elections Tuesday served as stress tests for the state of the Republican and Democratic parties as their respective ideological and establishment flanks clashed. In a ruby-red district outside of Columbus, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was endorsed by former President Trump , defeated a...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy