What led to your success in 2020? I have to attribute my success to all of my personal relationships I have cultivated over the years. Almost all of my business comes from personal referrals. I always commit to work hard for my clients and take good care of them and any referrals they send my way. Serving my clients’ needs well has always been my goal. I value their trust in me and it is important to me to come through for them in every regard.