Bexar County deputies' union fails at an attempt to stop promotions

As Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar prepares to name a new captain, the deputies’ union made a failed attempt to stop the process. The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County filed a temporary restraining order to stop all promotions until officers interested in moving up the ranks could be tested. Currently, Salazar is using a list first approved by the county in October 2019. Nearly two years later, the union stated that officers who weren’t eligible in 2019 or would like to re-test and possibly be ranked higher on the list aren’t being given a fair shot.