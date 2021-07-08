Cancel
Bexar County, TX

Bexar County deputies' union fails at an attempt to stop promotions

By Scott Huddleston
expressnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar prepares to name a new captain, the deputies’ union made a failed attempt to stop the process. The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County filed a temporary restraining order to stop all promotions until officers interested in moving up the ranks could be tested. Currently, Salazar is using a list first approved by the county in October 2019. Nearly two years later, the union stated that officers who weren’t eligible in 2019 or would like to re-test and possibly be ranked higher on the list aren’t being given a fair shot.

