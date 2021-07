Alex Bregman’s possible return to Albuquerque this week is a story that feels both good and a bit greasy. That part is hard to write, but harder to ignore. The hometown guy turned Houston Astros baseball star suggested as recently as Saturday that he soon could begin a rehab assignment (he injured his quad in June) in the next few days. Earlier in the week, he suggested he could “sell out Albuquerque” with the Sugar Land Skeeters, the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate that just happens to be playing in Isotopes Park for six games beginning Thursday.