Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

National Spelling Bee win could be footnote to hoops career

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065Xb2_0arTyd0c00

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The biographical blurbs about competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee include a litany of other interests, from sports to musical instruments to science competitions to Indian classical dance.

Scripps’ motivation for sharing those hobbies and passions is clear: It sends the message that the spellers are normal kids, not robotic middle-schoolers with a monomaniacal devotion to memorizing the dictionary.

But even among the more well-rounded spellers who will compete Thursday in the ESPN-televised national finals, Zaila Avant-garde stands out.

The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, has earned more recognition for her athletic prowess than her achievements in spelling. She is a basketball prodigy who has appeared in a commercial with Stephen Curry and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

She has more than 12,000 Instagram followers — where videos of her dazzling skills have won praise from musician Michael Franti, among others — and she hopes to attend Harvard, play in the WNBA and possibly coach one day in the NBA, if she doesn’t go to work for NASA.

Competitive spelling came relatively late in life, starting at age 12.

“Basketball, I’m not just playing it. I’m really trying to go somewhere with it. Basketball is what I do,” Zaila said. “Spelling is really a side thing I do. It’s like a little hors d’ouevre. But basketball’s like the main dish.”

Don’t be mistaken: Zaila brings the same competitive fire to spelling that she shows on court. She won last year’s Kaplan-Hexco Online Spelling Bee — one of several bees that emerged during the pandemic after Scripps canceled last year — and used the $10,000 first prize to pay for study materials and $130-an-hour sessions with a private tutor, 2015 Scripps runner-up Cole Shafer-Ray.

The time commitment required to master roots, language patterns and definitions is what keeps many top spellers from seriously pursuing sports or other activities. But Zaila, who is home-schooled, claims to have it figured out.

“For spelling, I usually try to do about 13,000 words (per day), and that usually takes about seven hours or so,” she said. “We don’t let it go way too overboard, of course. I’ve got school and basketball to do.”

Seven hours a day isn’t going overboard?

“I have my suspicions. I don’t know. I have some suspicions that maybe it’s a bit less than what some spellers do,” she said.

Whether all that preparation leads to a trophy and $50,000 in cash and prizes will be determined Thursday night when Zaila faces 10 other spellers for the only in-person portion of this year’s pandemic-altered bee. Normally staged at a convention center outside Washington, the bee was moved to an ESPN campus in Florida, with attendance strictly limited and masking and distancing protocols in place.

“This is an entirely different experience. The structure of the bee is different, the location is different, so I’m really excited to see what this bee has in store,” said 14-year-old Ashrita Gandhari of Ashburn, Virginia, competing for the fourth time.

Zaila — whose father changed her last name to Avant-garde in honor of jazz musician John Coltrane — would chart a new career path for spellers if her hoop dreams come true. She could also make spelling history of a different sort, by becoming the first Black American champion. The only previous Black winner of the bee was also the only international winner: Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998.

Zaila said she hopes to inspire other African-Americans who might not understand the appeal of spelling or can’t afford to pursue it.

“Maybe they don’t have the money to pay $600 for a spelling program, they don’t have access to that,” Zaila said. “With tutors and stuff, they charge, like, murder rates.”

The bee has been rightly celebrated as a showcase for students of color — a speller of South Asian descent has been the champion or co-champion of every bee since 2008 — but Zaila is not the first speller to point out issues with economic diversity .

Indian-Americans are the wealthiest U.S. ethnic group, according to Census data, and Indian professionals who immigrate to the U.S. have access to a network of bees and other academic competitions targeting their community.

J. Michael Durnil, the bee’s new executive director, said he hopes to make more resources available to spellers who can’t access elite-level training.

“It’s really important to me that a student anywhere in the country or a parent or a sponsor watches the bee on (Thursday) and says, ‘I see myself there, I want to be there and there is a clear pathway to try to get there,’” Durnil said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Michael Franti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Espn#Ct#Lake Buena Vista#Ap#Espn#Guinness World Records#Instagram#Harvard#Black American#African Americans#South Asian#Indian Americans#Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
News Break
WNBA
Related
CoronavirusWTHI

National Spelling Bee Fast Facts

July 8, 2021 - The Scripps National Spelling Bee finals takes place. Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins, becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the competition. April 21, 2020 - Organizers announce that the Scripps National Spelling Bee is canceled due...
Tennisamericanpeoplenews.com

Zaila Avant-garde Makes History With National Spelling Bee Win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
Indiathefocus.news

What is the meaning of Murraya? 2021 National Spelling Bee winning word explained

What is the meaning of Murraya? After 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde became the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the competition’s fans grew curious about the meaning of the winning word Murraya. 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee comes to a close. The Scripps National Spelling Bee (commonly called...
Mercury

2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals Winning Moment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots.
9&10 News

First African American Contestant Wins National Spelling Bee

14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde became the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday. The Harvey, Louisiana contestant breezed through the finals, only struggling with one word. The only other Black champion was Jody-Anne Maxwell from Jamaica back in 1998. Besides spelling, Zaila is a basketball prodigy...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Louisiana Student Wins National Spelling Bee

It's a first for the State of Louisiana. We now have a Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion. 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana wins the trophy and the $50,000 dollar prize. Zaila, who is also a world class basketball player just ventured into the world of spelling 2 years ago...
Societyclevelandstar.com

Black Teen Runs Hoops Around Spelling Bee Competitors

An African-American teenager from Louisiana has won the National Spelling Bee, only the second Black competitor to win the prestigious annual contest. Zaila Avant-garde, 14, jumped and twirled with joy upon being declared the winner after nailing the spelling of "murraya," a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian citrus trees.
EducationAndalusia Star News

Patel competes in National Spelling Bee

Dhilan Patel has had a knack for words since the age of 4. The 11-year-old Straughn Middle School rising sixth-grader has been spelling for the last 6 years. He competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer and earned 59th place from a total of 209 spellers. Patel was...
College Sportsthespun.com

Alabama Basketball Star Makes Official Transfer Decision

Earlier this month, Alabama basketball star Jaden Shackelford shocked the college basketball world and announced he had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Shackelford was a key player for the Crimson Tide, who earned a two-seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, these past two years. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Combat Sportspraisebaltimore.com

Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims

A teenage star Taekwondo fighter who used to compete with Team USA says she is being blocked from fighting in the Tokyo Olympics because she represents Haiti now. Aliyah Shipman, 18, claims that U.S. Olympic officials are trying to sabotage her “dream” of fighting at the Olympics by questioning her eligibility under false pretenses. The Florida resident whose great-grandfather was born in Haiti also suggested U.S. Taekwondo officials are extorting their Haitian counterparts in an effort to prevent her from fighting.
The Spun

ESPN Announces College GameDay Destinations For First 2 Weeks

ESPN has revealed its first two College GameDay locations for the 2021 season, including a Week 0 trip that will mark a first for the popular show. The GameDay crew will start things off with a journey to Atlanta for the Week 0 matchup between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State on August 28. It will be the first time the show will visit the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game.
FanSided

2021 NBA Draft: The Similarities Between Jason Preston and Rod Strickland

Comparing NBA Draft prospect Jason Preston to Rod Strickland. Ohio guard Jason Preston officially announced on July 7 that he would remain in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. The decision surprised some who thought Preston would return to Athens, Ohio, to improve his draft stock with a strong showing in his senior season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy