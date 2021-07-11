Cancel
Get ready for peak earnings growth as second-quarter results kick off this week

By Joy Wiltermuth
MarketWatch
After setting the tone for the past 15 months, earnings at the big U.S. public banks are expected to surge about 204% in the second quarter from the doldrums of a year ago, according to BofA Global analysts.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

