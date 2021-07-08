Cancel
Pets

Recovered addict offers to pay for woman's rehab after she admits to stealing his dog

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 12 days ago
Brayden Morton from British Columbia made a frantic Facebook post on June 18 after he discovered that his Shar-Pei Darla was stolen from his yard.

"Please share and help me," he wrote. "A blue older model Ford truck just pulled up behind my house and took Darla. I am offering a $5000.00 reward for anyone who can either bring her back or tell me where she is."

Morton's post quickly went viral, amassing over 33,000 shares. He put up $2,500 and a friend put up another $2,500 for a $5,000 reward for the dog's return. He received a ton of calls from people who claimed to have information about the dog's whereabouts.

Then he got a call from a blocked number. When he picked it up all he could hear was a woman weeping.

"She was hysterically apologizing and said she had grabbed Darla from where she was because she couldn't live with herself for assisting in taking her. I ran home and grabbed the reward money and went to meet this lady," he wrote on Facebook.

When he arrived at the meet-up point, he knew immediately that she was addicted to drugs.

"I walked up to her and gave her a hug and told her it was alright and I wasn't mad because I understand what she's going through all too well," he wrote. "I am a recovering fentanyl addict who has been in recovery for just over six years and I am a Drug and Alcohol Interventionist now."

Morton got sober in 2015 after he was stabbed six times, had a machete stuck in his head, and was shot in the leg.

"In that moment, for some reason, it wasn't the multiple trips to treatment before that, everything really became clear in that moment that I was a drug addict and I needed help and I needed to accept help," he told the Cranbook Townsman.

He now owns a company called Find the Right Rehab that helps people do just that.

Morton showed her the reward money but knew that if he gave it to her, she'd be dead in a day and she agreed. So he gave her another option, to use the money to pay for rehab.

The woman agreed to go at the moment but has yet to check into a facility. She and Morton have plans to discuss it over coffee.

Morton could have easily been angry with the woman for stealing his precious Darla but he knew that deep down she was a good person that, just like him, needed some help. He hopes that people share this story just like they did his post about the missing dog.

"Hopefully it sends the message as people we need to be there for each other and our experience sometimes isn't for us it's for someone else and don't always write someone off there are a lot of good people who are addicted to drugs sometimes they just need someone to talk to and to go for help," he wrote on Facebook. "I am so grateful for the people who didn't give up on me and I'm grateful for the ones who did."

This woman used creative writing as a refuge while growing up in the midst of a violent drug war. And now she's fostering a love for LatinX poetry.

Davina Agudelo was born in Miami, Florida, but she grew up in Medellín, Colombia.

"I am so grateful for my upbringing in Colombia, surrounded by mountains and mango trees, and for my Colombian family," Agudelo says. "Colombia is the place where I learned what's truly essential in life." It's also where she found her passion for the arts.

While she was growing up, Colombia was going through a violent drug war, and Agudelo turned to literature, theater, singing, and creative writing as a refuge. "Journaling became a sacred practice, where I could leave on the page my dreams & longings as well as my joy and sadness," she says. "During those years, poetry came to me naturally. My grandfather was a poet and though I never met him, maybe there is a little bit of his love for poetry within me."

In 1998, when she left her home and everyone she loved and moved to California, the arts continued to be her solace and comfort. She got her bachelor's degree in theater arts before getting certified in journalism at UCLA. It was there she realized the need to create a media platform that highlighted the positive contributions of LatinX in the US.

"I know the power that storytelling and writing our own stories have and how creative writing can aid us in our own transformation."

In 2012, she started Alegría Magazine and it was a great success. Later, she refurbished a van into a mobile bookstore to celebrate Latin American and LatinX indie authors and poets, while also encouraging children's reading and writing in low-income communities across Southern California.

TikTok life coach's bite-sized mental health hacks are helping thousands of people

Sometimes one little piece of advice can be so powerful it transforms our lives for the better. Many years ago, someone told me that "you can't change other people, you can only change how you react to them."

That piece of advice taught me that instead of trying to forcibly change others, I can get them to act differently by changing how I react to them. For example, sometimes ignoring someone's behavior instead of calling attention to it can get them to change.

Simple psychological hacks are no way to treat serious psychological issues such as anxiety or depression. But they can help us break free from negative patterns, create stronger personal boundaries, and improve our mindfulness.

