UFC on ESPN 26 went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, and like many under-the-radar cards, it overdelivered in terms of action. In the main event, rising lightweight contender Islam Makhachev picked up yet another impressive win, this time dispensing of the outmatched Thiago Moises with a fourth-round submission. In the co-main event, former women's bantamweight queen Miesha Tate returned from a lengthy hiatus to stop Marion Reneau with strikes in the third round. Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed impressive victories from the likes of Mateusz Gamrot, Billy Quarantillo, Daniel Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.