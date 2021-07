Europeans and some Americans like to look down on oval racing, in particular NASCAR, claiming the drivers aren’t skilled since all they have to do is “turn left.” After Jack Tetley put his Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR racer into the hay bales at this last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, we expect many to take this as confirmation of their preconceived biases. The wreck was brutal, but what might be glossed over by many is Tetley was just whipping through the course with ferocity up to that point.