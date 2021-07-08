Cancel
Nolan and Snyder Never Give Each Other Notes After Screening Their Films for Each Other

Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder were two of the biggest director names at Warner Bros. for over a decade, and their careers intertwined for a bit as Nolan produced Snyder’s “Man of Steel” and executive produced “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” During an appearance this week on the “Straight Up” podcast, Snyder spoke about how he and Nolan often screen each other’s films ahead of release. Does Nolan provide some notes to Snyder post-screening and vice versa? Absolutely not.

