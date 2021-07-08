Nolan and Snyder Never Give Each Other Notes After Screening Their Films for Each Other

Images leaked from the set of The Flash have revealed that Michael Keaton will make a return as Batman and that his famous Batmobile and Batcave will be featured in the film. The photos can be viewed on Twitter but might not be around for very long as DC and Warner Bros. are apparently keen to have them scrubbed from the internet. The Flash is being filmed in the UK, notes Screen Rant, as the latest installment to the DC Extended Universe and will include Keaton playing an older version of Bruce Wayne.