Another option for hikers in Champlain Valley

The Essex Quarry produced bluestone for many area buildings. Photo by Mike Lynch

Hikers have another option to choose from in the Champlain Valley.

Champlain Area Trails officially opened the Essex Quarry Nature Preserve on June 26.

The 35-acre preserve is located just north of the village of Essex and is home to the former Essex Quarry, which provided limestone for projects such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the New York State Capitol.

Locally, its stones were used on at least 10 buildings, including several downtown. The Greystone Mansion near the Essex ferry station, Belden Noble Memorial Library and Essex Community United Methodist Church were all built using the Essex Quarry stone.

Belden Noble Memorial Library in Essex was made of bluestone. Photo by Mike Lynch

There is a map on the kiosk at the preserve’s trailhead that highlights the locations of 10 bluestone buildings people can view in Essex. So once can do a short driving tour after hiking the preserve.

Hikers get a view of the quarry shortly after entering the preserve. After leaving the gravel parking area, which is suitable for a handful of vehicles, one can follow the blue markers of the Bluestone Trail that goes through and around the quarry.

This trail has several viewpoints, which can be enjoyed on stone benches.

From the quarry, there are three other color-coded trails — two of which offer short loops — that travel through the property. Some of those near the quarry have large slabs of bluestone sitting on the ground neck to trails that make natural resting places. Overall, there are about 1.5 miles of worth of easy hiking trails on the property.

The trails are easy to follow. Photo by Mike Lynch

The trailhead and quarry are located near Lakeshore Road along Lake Champlain, but venture away from the road into a quiet wooded area. Eventually the trail follows a rusted barbed-wire fence on the north side of the property. On the other side of the fence, is a field, including farm building in the distance.

CATS, a nonprofit land trust that builds and promotes hiking trails in the Champlain Valley, bought the quarry property in 2019.

Executive Director Chris Maron said his organization preserved the property because of its historical connections to the community of Essex and because of its natural attributes. The property contains limestone woodlands, a rare natural community found along Lake Champlain.

“It just seemed like an obvious thing to make a nature preserve right on the edge of Essex that would allow people to learn about so many facets of their local history and environment,” Maron said.

Cedar forests, like this one at the preserve, are often found in limestone woodlands. Photo by Mike Lynch

The cedar forest that at the entrance are part of the limestone woodlands. New York Natural Heritage Program says these woodland communities are limited to areas with limestone bedrock under thin soils. It says the number of these forests has decline substantially in the state from its historical numbers due to logging, farming and development.

These types of forest are currently found at elevations between 40 and 1,575 feet in the central Hudson Valley, St. Lawrence Valley, across the Ontario Lake Plain and Champlain Valley.

Maron said the preserve also features a valley clayplain forest, which is a biologically diverse forest that occurs on clay soils. These soils are often deep and fertile and have historically been used by farmers.

“Most clayplain forest has been turned into farmland, so any remnants, it’s pretty important to protect those,” Maron said.