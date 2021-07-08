Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex, NY

Another option for hikers in Champlain Valley

Posted by 
Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPKIN_0arTwoeB00
The Essex Quarry produced bluestone for many area buildings. Photo by Mike Lynch

Hikers have another option to choose from in the Champlain Valley.

Champlain Area Trails officially opened the Essex Quarry Nature Preserve on June 26.

The 35-acre preserve is located just north of the village of Essex and is home to the former Essex Quarry, which provided limestone for projects such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the New York State Capitol.

Locally, its stones were used on at least 10 buildings, including several downtown. The Greystone Mansion near the Essex ferry station, Belden Noble Memorial Library and Essex Community United Methodist Church were all built using the Essex Quarry stone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RmcL_0arTwoeB00
Belden Noble Memorial Library in Essex was made of bluestone. Photo by Mike Lynch

There is a map on the kiosk at the preserve’s trailhead that highlights the locations of 10 bluestone buildings people can view in Essex. So once can do a short driving tour after hiking the preserve.

Hikers get a view of the quarry shortly after entering the preserve. After leaving the gravel parking area, which is suitable for a handful of vehicles, one can follow the blue markers of the Bluestone Trail that goes through and around the quarry.

This trail has several viewpoints, which can be enjoyed on stone benches.

From the quarry, there are three other color-coded trails — two of which offer short loops — that travel through the property. Some of those near the quarry have large slabs of bluestone sitting on the ground neck to trails that make natural resting places. Overall, there are about 1.5 miles of worth of easy hiking trails on the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tcyke_0arTwoeB00
The trails are easy to follow. Photo by Mike Lynch

The trailhead and quarry are located near Lakeshore Road along Lake Champlain, but venture away from the road into a quiet wooded area. Eventually the trail follows a rusted barbed-wire fence on the north side of the property. On the other side of the fence, is a field, including farm building in the distance.

CATS, a nonprofit land trust that builds and promotes hiking trails in the Champlain Valley, bought the quarry property in 2019.

Executive Director Chris Maron said his organization preserved the property because of its historical connections to the community of Essex and because of its natural attributes. The property contains limestone woodlands, a rare natural community found along Lake Champlain.

“It just seemed like an obvious thing to make a nature preserve right on the edge of Essex that would allow people to learn about so many facets of their local history and environment,” Maron said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHZlX_0arTwoeB00
Cedar forests, like this one at the preserve, are often found in limestone woodlands. Photo by Mike Lynch

The cedar forest that at the entrance are part of the limestone woodlands. New York Natural Heritage Program says these woodland communities are limited to areas with limestone bedrock under thin soils. It says the number of these forests has decline substantially in the state from its historical numbers due to logging, farming and development.

These types of forest are currently found at elevations between 40 and 1,575 feet in the central Hudson Valley, St. Lawrence Valley, across the Ontario Lake Plain and Champlain Valley.

Maron said the preserve also features a valley clayplain forest, which is a biologically diverse forest that occurs on clay soils. These soils are often deep and fertile and have historically been used by farmers.

“Most clayplain forest has been turned into farmland, so any remnants, it’s pretty important to protect those,” Maron said.

Comments / 0

Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

206
Followers
308
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, NY
City
Champlain, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Champlain Valley#Lake Champlain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
Related
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Planning a successful paddle

Tips for making the most of distance trips in the Adirondacks. In early May, Maeghan Farnham and Matt Smith set out to paddle the Oswegatchie Traverse, a classic trip in the northwestern Adirondacks. Due to the time of the year, they had no problems finding a campsite. With high waters,...
Lake George, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Harmful algal bloom crops up on Lake George

Blooms confirmed for portions of Lake Champlain as well. It might be the new norm. Environmental conservation officials have confirmed a harmful algal bloom at the southern end of Lake George earlier this week. This is the third reported harmful algal bloom ever documented on the lake, and the first...
Essex County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Rangers attend to injuries on Black Bear Mt, Otter Creek horse trail

On July 15 at 1 p.m., DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officer Gates contacted DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch advising that he had overheard radio traffic regarding a 74-year-old subject from Hamburg with an ankle injury near the top of Black Bear Mountain. Four Forest Rangers and one AFR responded to assist, along with resources from Herkimer County. At 4:07 p.m., Forest Ranger Hanno advised that Rangers carried the injured hiker to the trailhead where they were met by EMS. The subject was transferred to a waiting ambulance for transport to a local hospital.
Forestport, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Keeping kids off devices

Programs around the park aim to get kids outside in nature and away from screens. Grassroots initiatives are springing up around the park to heal kids from the toxic effects of too much screen time. In Forestport, on the Southern blue line in Northern Oneida County, Ash Fletcher and Jessica...
Essex County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

How Essex County tamed COVID

A largely rural, tourist destination managed to achieve one of the state’s lowest infection rates. Essex County Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland can smile about it now, though it is not a wide smile. On the 23rd day of March, 2020, he penned an emphatic letter to the hundreds of thousands...
LifestylePosted by
Adirondack Explorer

A (virtual) tour of the Champlain Valley

On Wed July 28 at 7 pm join our multimedia reporter Mike Lynch and Champlain Area Trails Executive Director Chris Maron on a virtual journey of scenic highlights from the Champlain Valley region. RSVP here: http://ow.ly/HXlU50FxEAU. About Melissa Hart. Melissa is a journalist with experience as a reporter and editor...
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Rethinking Mount Marshall

Return hike years after difficult bushwhack finds a pleasant route. I started hiking Adirondack 4,000-footers as a teenager growing up in Saranac Lake in the late 1970s, when a friend sought a 46er patch for summiting them. Each weekend, he picked a peak and our small band of intrepid, backcountry adventurers rallied to accompany him. I loved the camaraderie of climbing with my friends, a whole day of picnicking and exploring new territory in our expansive, wild backyard—that is, until we went up Mount Marshall.
AnimalsPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Timber rattlers: Shy, threatened, essential

Editor’s note: Timber rattlesnake expert William S. Brown contacted the Adirondack Explorer after publication of a story about an apparent uptick in Adirondack snake sightings this year, concerned that people might seek to harm the rattlers. What follows is his description of a usually elusive creature that has long played a role in the park’s ecosystem, and is protected by state law.
Keene, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Garden shuttle resumes Saturday

A key hiking shuttle in Keene will resume operations on Saturday. The shuttle from Marcy Field to the Garden parking lot has run on weekends for the past decade throughout the hiking season, but has been shut down since 2019. Last hiking season, it didn’t operate due to COVID-19. This...
Saratoga Springs, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Building a lean-to fellowship

Adopt-a-Lean-to coordinator says the mountains saved her, and her work shows her gratitude. One hundred yards from the 221-year-old farmhouse Hilary Moynihan is renovating in Saratoga Springs is a structure common in the Adirondacks, but less so outside this Victorian city known for horse racing and mineral baths: the humble lean-to.
Warren County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Tick-borne anaplasmosis on the rise in Warren County

Health officials in Warren County have issued a public warning after a surge in cases of anaplasmosis, a rare disease carried by ticks. In a press release distributed this week, Warren County Health Services reported a four-fold increase in cases of anaplasmosis, a disease caused by bacteria transmitted through tick bites. Anaplasmosis, while easily treatable, can lead to severe health consequences if left untreated.
Essex County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Helicopter rescue in Trap Dike

The following are recent search-and-rescue missions performed by forest rangers. The information was provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Wilderness Rescue: On June 29 at 1 p.m., Forest Ranger Slade overheard a 911 call regarding a missing 70-year-old man at VernooyKill Falls. Ranger Slade responded to the location along with Forest Rangers Stratton, Franceschina, Lieutenant Morse, Ulster County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Accord Fire Department, and the Kerhonkson/Accord First Aid Squad. The hiker had been dropped off at the Upper Cherrytown Road lot by his wife at approximately 9 a.m. When the subject had not returned by 1 p.m., the caller became concerned and flagged down a passing motorist to call 911. Once on scene, Ranger Slade set up a command post at the trailhead on Upper Cherrytown Road, while Rangers Stratton and Franceschina searched the area. At 2:40 p.m., Rangers located the missing man from Harpursville and transported him back to the trailhead by ATV where EMS evaluated and released him. The hiker became disoriented when he attempted to return from the falls and ended up 2.5 miles from the falls when search crews reached him. All units were clear of the scene at 3:30 p.m.
Newcomb, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Upper Works parking, a High Peaks gateway, gets makeover

Hikers looking to access the High Peaks from the south will be greeted with a new entrance and parking lot this summer. Located on Open Space Institute property, the new lot is part of a $1 million capital improvement plan that was launched a few years ago to upgrade access in the area and preserve and improve the historic structures that are part of the 19th-century mining town of Adirondac in the town of Newcomb.
Paul Smiths, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

A healthy sojourn

Pondering disease and rejuvenation on St. Regis lakes. It was last July, and I was looking for an interesting but easily accessible paddling route in the northern Adirondacks—a place where I could get away from the summer crowds. So I picked a loop that I had previously paddled on the...
Essex County, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Rangers pitch in with storm clean up at Moffitt Beach

The following are recent forest ranger highlights provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. On June 21, Forest Rangers Nally, Thompson, and Kerr responded to a call for Forest Ranger assistance from the caretaker at Moffitt Beach State Campground. The caretaker reported several impassable roadways, downed trees and phone lines, and power outages in the area.
PoliticsPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

State of the Lake: Sparkling sands and (usually) clear water on Champlain

The state of the lake is … complicated. Lake Champlain, a 120-mile-long treasure with 587 miles of shoreline shared by New York, Vermont and Quebec, provides mostly clean water, abundant fishing and 54 public beaches. It’s also adapting to dozens of destructive invasive species and tons of pollution – in the lake itself and from the 14,700 miles of streams and rivers that pour 2 trillion gallons of water into it every year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy