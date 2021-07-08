GADSDEN, Ariz. (KYMA, KEY) - The Somerton Police Department is investigating how a vehicle was found engulfed in flames Thursday inside a dry irrigation canal.

Courtesy of Somerton Cocopah Fire Department

Somerton Cocopah Fire Department said it received reports of a vehicle fire around 1 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and Main Street in Gadsden.

Firefighters at the scene said they found a Cadillac Escalade in flames. Thankfully no one was in the vehicle. However, the fire damaged a Fertizona and Compton Ag Services tank, causing it to melt.

Firefighters did not release other information but said the investigation is in the hands of the Somerton Police Department.

The post Somerton police investigate car found on fire in canal appeared first on KYMA .