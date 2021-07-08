‘Robust’ Review: An Acting Legend and a Rising Star Make for a Soulful French Odd-Couple Dramedy

For as long as it has resonated within the public consciousness, the concept of Hiroo Onoda has been something of a lightning rod. Onoda the man, you may recall, was the Japanese soldier who never gave up, remaining one of the last active combatants of the Second World War for another 29 years following his country’s surrender. But when the soldier finally put down his gun, left his Philippines jungle keep and returned to his native land in 1974, he became a cultural figure who represented something different depending on whom you asked.