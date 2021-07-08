Cancel
'A magical time': Resisting the draft in Hyde Park

By Morley Musick, contributing writer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the late sixties to the mid-seventies, Hyde Park was a hotbed of activity in the draft resistance movement to the Vietnam War. On Woodlawn Avenue alone, three organizations operated draft resistance and conscientious objector (CO) programs: both the Quaker House, 5615 S. Woodlawn Ave., and the Chicago Center for Black Religious Studies (an adjunct of the Chicago Theological Seminary) provided draft counseling for men seeking to file conscientious objections to the war, while the First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., offered work for COs serving out their enlistment in alternative social service work, rather than fighting.

