The next time you find yourself at Brooklyn Bridge Park, make a stop at % Arabica for coffee. The % Arabica New York Dumbo Roastery in Brooklyn opened on June 11. Kenneth Shoji opened the first % Arabica coffee shop in Kyoto, Japan, in 2014. But his ultimate goal was always to open in Paris and New York because he sees them as “iconic amazing locations.” Paris became a reality in 2019, with a shop in the Second arrondissement’s Passage des Panoramas and a kiosk in the Seventh arrondissement. Now % Arabica—pronounced without the % when spoken aloud—finally has made its way to the United States with the June 11 opening of its first shop in Brooklyn.