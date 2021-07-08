Tranquility Beach Anguilla Resort Announces One-Third of its Condominiums on Meads Bay Beach Have Sold or are Under Contract and Launches Summer 2021 Promotion

I recently had the chance to stay overnight at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort – the last Walt Disney World resort on my list for never having stayed there. Before I get into all of the details of this particular resort, I’d like to share how much I think the theming of each of the Walt Disney World resort hotels as a whole matters when you’re deciding on where to stay during your vacation. The resorts are not necessarily themed around Disney theme parks, movies, or characters. Instead, some are inspired by various locations worldwide, with simple nods to Disney sprinkled throughout the property. For example, if you don't like the look of the tropics, you might not want to choose Disney's Old Key West Resort – even though it's one of my favorites!