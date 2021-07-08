Matthew Carswell Promoted to Senior Account Executive at Leading Crisis Communications Agency Red Banyan
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Red Banyan, a crisis management firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes crisis communications issues, has promoted Matthew Carswell to Senior Account Executive. Based in the Fort Lauderdale, FL office, Carswell will be responsible for handling high-stakes crisis PR accounts, media relationship development, content creation, digital marketing and project management.www.stamfordadvocate.com
