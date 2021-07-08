Cancel
Technology

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Receives HITRUST CSF® Certification

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(ChrysCapital portfolio company), a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that its iCode™ platform and SaaS applications along with its supporting infrastructure, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

