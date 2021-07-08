Letter: Saratoga Springs editorial prompts call for apology

The editorial "It's not safety vs. justice," July 2, called for the resignation of both Commissioner of Public Safety Robin Dalton and Saratoga Springs Assistant Police Chief John Catone for attempting to "shut down speech they don't like." You cited Catone's "rant filled with racist dog whistles" and his "threat to summon the collective forces of the city's historically white power establishment to put an end to what [Catone] called 'a narrative of lies and misinformation.'"