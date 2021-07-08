4 Jar Opening Tools That Actually Work

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We've likely all been there, fought that (be it a jar of pickles, marinara sauce, salsa, or otherwise). Yep, we're talking about how to open a stuck jar lid. Whether it's due to tired or sore hands, light grip strength, or a simply an over-the-top stubborn lid, you need not fight with it elbow grease alone. Many medical pros recommend calling in reinforcements by way of a jar opener tool, especially if you have arthritis or struggle in general with gripping items. Read on for how to open a tight jar and for the dish about the best jar openers that can be delivered to your door to help you tackle the tough ones.