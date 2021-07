NHL teams had to submit their protected lists on Saturday for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft, and it always contains a good amount of fun when you see what GMs are prioritizing and what they’ll move along to avoid losing someone for free. Even if that someone is a complete dope. GMs are trying to prove they’ve learned their lessons from 2017, when the Vegas Golden Knights were allowed to assemble one of the league’s best teams through other GMs’ incompetence and lack of vision as to what worked in the NHL, and what didn’t. They mostly have Dale Tallon to thank, as well as Jarmo Kekäläinen in Columbus.