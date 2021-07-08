You Couldn't Pay Me to Step Foot in Universal's Creeptastic Haunting of Hill House Maze
If the room you're currently in is dark, dim, or in any way obscured from the light, I highly suggest you relocate before watching the sneak preview for Universal Studio's new Haunting of Hill House attraction. As part of the theme park's 30th Halloween Horror Nights spectacular, Universal and Netflix have teamed up to bring the Crain family's worst nightmares to life in excruciating detail — we're talking realistic horror movie makeup, ghouls, creaky floorboards, and a huge dose of paranormal mischief.www.popsugar.com
