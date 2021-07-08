Cancel
Movies

You Couldn't Pay Me to Step Foot in Universal's Creeptastic Haunting of Hill House Maze

By Chanel Vargas
PopSugar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the room you're currently in is dark, dim, or in any way obscured from the light, I highly suggest you relocate before watching the sneak preview for Universal Studio's new Haunting of Hill House attraction. As part of the theme park's 30th Halloween Horror Nights spectacular, Universal and Netflix have teamed up to bring the Crain family's worst nightmares to life in excruciating detail — we're talking realistic horror movie makeup, ghouls, creaky floorboards, and a huge dose of paranormal mischief.

Have you ever noticed that when walking into a Disney Park restroom at Disney World or Disneyland, there are no mirrors near the sink? Well, there is actually a reason as to why!. As you can see in Christine K.’s Instagram post below, there are no sink mirrors inside the...
Everything You Need to Know About The Haunting of Hill House at Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) returns this fall to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood with its renowned haunted houses and scare zones themed to the biggest names in horror and original stories, unparalleled live entertainment, and hundreds and hundreds of monstrous fiends. After having to make the difficult decision not to hold the event last year, you can bet this is one HHN you won’t want to miss. Look no further than the haunted house that was just added to the lineup, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.
Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” to Debut All-New Mazes Inspired by Netflix’s Critically-Acclaimed Series “The Haunting of Hill House,” Beginning This September

Orlando, Fla., Universal City, CA (July 8, 2021) – For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new mazes for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September.
‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Maze is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2021 at Universal Orlando … @UniversalOrlando #HHN30 #HalloweenHorrorNights #TheHauntingOfHillHouse #OrlandoHalloween

Universal Orlando has announced this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will feature a maze based on the hit Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House.”. Created, directed, and executive-produced by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game) and executive produced by Trevor Macy, the horror story follows members of the Crain family who are haunted by long-dormant fears stemming from their time living in the menacing Hill House as children, and then being forced to face the ghosts of its grisly past as adults.
Universal puts ‘Haunting of Hill House’ in Horror Nights lineup

“The Haunting of Hill House” will get the haunted house treatment at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, the resort announced Thursday. The Netflix series follows members of a family who struggle with their memories of living in Hill House as children. Jun 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM. Universal Studios theme park...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Men in Black Alien Attack Pre-Show Returns to Universal Studios Florida

Good afternoon, recruits! We’re happy to report that the full pre-show has returned to Men in Black Alien Attack at Universal Studios Florida. While not integral to the ride, the pre-show is part of the overarching story of the attraction and ties into the finale. The façade is designed to evoke the 1964 New York World’s Fair (here called the World Expo), including the iconic observation towers. Guests are supposedly entering a pavilion to see “The Universe and You.”
Disneyland's 2021 Haunted Mansion Gingerbread House Is Spookier Than Ever

When Disneyland's 2021 Halloween Season commences on September 3, it will incorporate 20 years of scary into one big celebration for the popular Haunted Mansion Holiday attraction. As reported by Nerdist, the theme park's annual event began in 2001 when Walt Disney Imagineers first thought it would be fun to decorate Disneyland's mainstay Haunted Mansion ride with all the trimmings of Tim Burton's 1993 film "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
Review: Syfy’s Spooktacular ‘SurrealEstate’ Sells More Than Haunted Houses

Don’t call Luke Roman a ghost hunter; he’s “the real estate guy” in the spooktacular new drama SurrealEstate, about prepping haunted houses for sale. In what feels like a campier version of the Paramount+ series Evil, Luke (a dashing, dry Tim Rozon, Wynonna Earp) and his team handle the hard-to-move homes that either just have a bad reputation or actually hold some restless spirits with unfinished business. Through a case-of-the-week format, they investigate the disturbance, find a solution and move on, usually making a nice commission in the process.
Know Before You Go: Face Masks at Universal

One Universal theme park has recently made a big change to face mask rules. Here’s what you need to know about Universal Studios face masks guidelines before you visit the Park. After Los Angeles County announced that face masks would be required in all indoor locations beginning Sunday, July 18,...
Imagineers and Changing the Disney Classics

Walt Disney once famously said, “Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” Disney theme parks are always changing and being improved upon and adding more magic than Guests could dream of. The Cast Members responsible for those changes are Disney Imagineers, and they bring Disney dreams to life.
The Haunting Of Hill House Star Addresses A Possible Season 3

Once The Haunting of Hill House seized the imagination and attention of Netflix subscribers around the world, spending weeks lodged at the top end of the most-watched list, the concept was suddenly refitted into the basis for an anthology series, which could coincidentally see the platform maximize the first-look development deal in place with creator Mike Flanagan.

