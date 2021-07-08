Boys and Girls Club at 6pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday rejected two of the Republican picks — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.) — for the Jan. 6 select committee. Both GOP lawmakers are staunch allies of former President Trump , and both had voted in January against certifying President Biden 's election victory.
On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
July 21 (Reuters) - Life expectancy in the United States fell by a year and a half in 2020 to 77.3 years, the lowest level since 2003, primarily due to the deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a U.S. health agency said on Wednesday. It is the biggest one-year decline...
Sen. Rand Paul said he will send a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function," the Kentucky Republican told Sean Hannity of Fauci on Tuesday evening’s "Hannity" program.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...
