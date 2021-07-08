Cancel
Collier County, FL

Child seriously injured in Collier ATV crash

By Sarah Glenn
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Crews are responding to an ATV crash that left a child seriously injured in Golden Gate Estates.

The 12-year-old was airlifted to Lee Memorial to be treated for serious injuries.

A 15-year-old was driving the 12-year-old passenger. The driver had minor injuries.

Officials say a side-by-side ATV ended up on its side at 841 4th Street NE on Wednesday afternoon. Only one vehicle was involved.

Greater Naples Fire and Collier County EMS crews are responding.

The child is in critical condition.

