Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Rouxbe Announces Six Courses Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACE Learning Evaluations helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school, today announced that the American Council on Education’s Learning Evaluations has reviewed and recommended college credit for six courses. ACE, the major coordinating body for all the...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Edu#Course Equivalency#Prweb#Culinary Foundations#The Ace National Guide#Worldchefs#Ace Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Canton, MOculver.edu

Culver-Stockton College Announces the College Restart Program

Culver-Stockton College announced a new program specifically designed for individuals whose education was affected by the global pandemic. “College Restart” is a unique offering from C-SC that pays half of a student’s tuition when returning to the classroom after a break in studies. During the last 18 months many students...
CollegesPosted by
MONTCO.Today

DeSales University’s MBA Program Offering New One-Credit Courses

DeSales University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is excited to announce a new series of one-credit courses for current MBA students and anyone seeking to hone their business acumen. Each one-credit flexible course explores a topic related to business management and consists of 14 class hours scheduled over two...
CollegesSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico moves to ease credit transfers for general education courses

Students taking general education classes at public colleges and universities in New Mexico will be able to transfer those credits more easily to other in-state schools, the Higher Education Department announced this week. The move, which required years of collaboration between the state’s 30 public and tribal colleges, research universities,...
Collegesvmware.com

Advanced IT Certifications for College Credit, Career Advancement

“It’s a bucket list item to me,” says IT consultant Matt Kozloski about earning a college degree, an accomplishment that’s been 23 years in the making. Matt is back to hitting the books at Charter Oak State College. It turns out many people in the IT industry never finished college, instead opting to enter the workforce to learn on the job. However, Matt and IT professionals all over the world realize the benefits of continuous learning in this ever-changing industry. Matt earned his VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) certification four years ago. He’s been reaping the benefits ever since, in the form of college credit, career advancement and overall personal satisfaction.
Collegesheraldstaronline.com

Bethany College to offer master of education

BETHANY — Bethany College will offer a master of education degree beginning in the fall semester. “We are very excited about our new cohort in the M.Ed. program,” said Joe Lane, provost and dean of faculty. “Bethany offers a unique opportunity for students aspiring to careers in education and we expect that the mix of courses and experiences on our campus will prepare them for professional success.”
CollegesWebProNews

How to Give Yourself a Free College Education Online

Important as education is for the modern workforce, the formal system that provides and certifies educational attainment is broken. Costs have gotten away from the benefits of a formal college degree. Students face college costs today that is 3 times higher than they were less than 20 years ago. Housing and food insecurity are rampant among college students, causing 20% to lose weight and 17% to go homeless. After sacrificing so much time and welfare for a college degree, 73% of college graduates end up in a job unrelated to their degree. What is the point of asking so much from students only to give them so little in return?
Morris County, NJparsippanyfocus.com

CCM Builds Upon Its Mission as the Community’s College

MORRIS COUNTY — Coming through the other side of the pandemic, the County College of Morris is poised to continue changing lives and strengthening communities with more momentum than ever. As the community’s college, CCM’s strong student success rates and innovative career-focused programs provide pathways for anyone aspiring to secure a better future and be part of something exceptional.
Washington, DCredlakenationnews.com

Center for Native American Youth and Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College Announce Inaugural Cohort of Calm Before the Storm Leaders

Washington, DC, July 6, 2021 - The Center for Native American Youth (CNAY) at the Aspen Institute and Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) proudly announce the inaugural cohort of the Calm Before the Storm leadership program. The cohort consists of 7 Native American youth leaders who are students at the tribal college. Throughout the program, youth leaders will develop community action projects aimed to empower, enhance and encourage positive change on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
EducationStamford Advocate

Award-Winning Digital Education Solutions Provider Shmoop Adds New Board Advisor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Shmoop, the award-winning digital education solutions provider, has announced that Lindsey Kneuven has joined their efforts as a Board Advisor. With Lindsey’s expertise in the Social Impact space, Shmoop will focus additional time on working with nonprofits and other social benefit organizations to help students across the country gain access to The Shmoop Heartbeat™.
Pocatello, IDisu.edu

International Award Named for College of Education Faculty Member

The Division of Emerging Learning Technologies (DELT) within the Association for Educational Communications and Technologies (AECT) recently honored College of Education faculty member Dr. John Curry, for his extraordinary commitment, leadership, and service to the organization by creating The DELT John Curry Distinguished Service Award. This award recognizes outstanding leadership, service, mentorship, professional practice and dedication to the DELT division and AECT members.
CollegesThe Eagle Times

Free college courses to boost Vermonter's skills

Using $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds, the University of Vermont plans to offer free college courses to 550 Vermonters looking to brush up on their skills or learn new ones to better fit into the current job market. “I’ve been at this for 20 years and this is unprecedented,...
CollegesPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Purdue University Global Partners With CSM To Offer Students Guaranteed Admission And Full Credit Transfers For Several Degree Pathways

A new partnership between Purdue University Global and the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will facilitate students’ seamless transfer from CSM to Purdue Global in several areas of study, and at a discount. CSM students graduating with an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, or Associate of Applied Science degree...
Collegesphennd.org

Call for Manuscripts: Metropolitan Universities Journal, Community Engagement at Academic Health Centers – Oct 1

Metropolitan Universities journal is pleased to announce an upcoming issue, “Community Engagement at Academic Health Centers.” Over the past few years, academic health systems have responded to unprecedented conditions precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before, during, and after COVID-19, these systems continue community engagement efforts in a variety of ways. In many ways, health systems, including hospitals, have become anchor institutions for major community engaged work. For example, health professions students (e.g., nursing, medicine, pharmacy, OT/PT, dentistry, etc.) often engage with and support communities, state and local health departments, and nonprofits on mutually beneficial projects that help develop knowledge and skills essential for professional practice while supporting the community partner’s mission. Historically, these activities have been limited to a single profession. More recently, these academic-community partnerships occur in inter-professional education, when health professions students learn with and about each other while gaining skills necessary for effective teams and collaborative practice. All of these forms of health professions education can contribute to professional growth while enhancing community capacity to meet outcomes. Although these and many other initiatives continue to occur within and around Academic Health Sciences Centers around the United States and World, minimal research and dissemination efforts make it difficult to know the best approaches to academic-community partnerships and community engagement in these settings.
CollegesThe News-Gazette

State ‘strongly encourages’ public, private colleges to require students to get COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s higher education agencies released updated COVID-19 guidance Monday encouraging all public and private higher education institutions in Illinois to issue mandatory vaccine policies. “Vaccination against COVID-19 is now widely available, and all persons over the age of 12 are eligible,” the guidance document reads. “Vaccination is...
Maryland Statemaryland.gov

Maryland State Department of Education and National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity Collaborate to Reduce Equity Gaps in Career and Technical Education Programs

Root Cause Analysis to be Used to Identify and Address Equity Gaps in Career and Technical Education Programs. BALTIMORE, MD (July 20, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Division of Career and College Readiness is collaborating with the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE) on the launch of a multi-phased equity professional learning series. The program is designed to assist leaders from local school systems and community colleges in using root cause analyses to identify and address equity gaps in career and technical education (CTE). Focus will be on underrepresented and/or underserved student groups identified in the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) and the Office of Civil Rights Methods of Administration (MOA) Program.
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

IBHE Issues COVID Recommendations For Colleges, Universities

The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board released updated guidelines yesterday for college students returning to campus in the Fall. Executive Director of the IBHE Ginger Ostro says the goal is to make it safe for students to transition back into the classroom: “The guidance here follows the recommendations of the CDC and IDPH to urge everyone to get vaccinated. The guidance also covers face masks, continued hand hygiene, cleaning, testing, and other health practices. A number of institutions are requiring vaccinations for students, and the guidance allows flexibility for each institution based on its needs. We are encouraging institutions and universities to require vaccination for public and private universities.”
Roxboro, NCpiedmontcc.edu

Piedmont Community College Partners with The College Innovation Network to Study Online Student Engagement

As many community colleges are struggling with lower enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont Community College (PCC) is seeking innovative ways to keep students engaged and on track to graduate. The College Innovation Network (CIN), a program founded by WGU Labs, has analyzed preliminary results of a pilot partnership with Piedmont Community College to study how well Harmonize —an online communications platform from Boulder, Colorado-based 42 Lines —impacts student engagement.
CollegesGW Hatchet

Officials announce courses for Asian American studies minor

Following nearly three years of advocacy from students, officials have announced the courses that will comprise the recently-approved Asian American studies minor, which students can declare this fall. Students hoping to earn the minor must obtain 18 credits out of 29 courses offered through the history, American studies, English, psychology...

Comments / 0

Community Policy