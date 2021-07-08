Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Close knowledge gaps on security topics in a fun and entertaining way: Cloudogu integrates contextual learning from Secure Code Warrior in SCM-Manager

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. When descriptions, inserted comments or tasks in pull requests contain a keyword related to a security topic, the new SCM-Manager plugin automatically adds relevant explanations, videos and fun challenges from Secure Code Warrior. By displaying the information in small learning units based on the situation, developers can quickly educate themselves individually in an engaging way. This helps development teams to ship high-quality and secure code with confidence.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scm#Information Security#Secure Coding#Contextual Learning#Scm#Sourcecode Management#Prweb#Learning Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Country
Germany
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Contrast Security partners with Secure Code Warrior to deliver security training for developers

Contrast Security announced its integration with Secure Code Warrior to deliver just-in-time security contextual micro-learning modules to enhance developers’ skills to easily fix vulnerabilities without the need of a security team. Contrast’s innovative Security Trace format pinpoints exactly where a vulnerability appears in the code and provides line-of-code insight. The...
Computersarxiv.org

LexSubCon: Integrating Knowledge from Lexical Resources into Contextual Embeddings for Lexical Substitution

Lexical substitution is the task of generating meaningful substitutes for a word in a given textual context. Contextual word embedding models have achieved state-of-the-art results in the lexical substitution task by relying on contextual information extracted from the replaced word within the sentence. However, such models do not take into account structured knowledge that exists in external lexical databases.
JobsPCWorld

Become an expert manager and secure that promotion today

Project Management is an in-demand skill across industries. Getting someone who can direct and control the work of numerous people to get a project completed from conception to evaluation is no easy task. If you’re looking to earn that promotion, sharpen your management skills, or learn how to manage your employees, The Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle is the elearning course for you. Now you can grab this bundle for only $20, that’s less than a dollar per course!
Softwarenewyorkcitynews.net

6 Ways AIOps Optimizes Cloud Security

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a blow to many businesses around the world. While the pandemic has negatively impacted different sectors, it has also taken business owners to the drawing board when it comes to business operations. For instance, IT businesses are now prioritizing a 'cloud-first' approach more than ever...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Skedulo secures $75M to manage and analyze the deskless workforce

Skedulo, a workforce management and scheduling platform for “deskless” personnel, has raised $75 million in a series C round of funding. Founded in 2013, San Francisco-based Skedulo enables companies that rely on a mobile workforce — such as field service personnel and home-visit health workers — to schedule, dispatch, and engage with their people on the ground through a “deskless productivity cloud.”
Softwareaithority.com

WISeKey Combats Cybercrime With HIRO Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, The First Ever Integrated Cybersecurity Automation Solution Which Uses Advance AI To Mimic Humans For Learning And Applying knowledge

WISeKey combats cybercrime with HIRO™ Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, the first ever integrated cybersecurity automation solution which uses Advance AI to mimic humans for learning and applying knowledge. Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, developed by WISeKey arago and the core of the HIRO product, takes a unique approach to process automation by using...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

4 Ways to Improve Governance in Product Security

Security is all about closing gaps—between attacker tactics and your defensive capabilities, for instance, or the known and unknown user identities in your cloud infrastructure. An important gap that too many organizations overlook actually starts at the top, between the business and the technical approaches to governance in cybersecurity. With...
SoftwareSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: GoLand 2021.2 reaches beta, Pluralsight completes acquisition of A Cloud Guru, Contrast Security partners with Secure Code Warrior

The focus behind GoLand 2021.2 was to add new features for Go modules, according to JetBrains, the company behind the solution. The new version includes a new option for formatting, support for Go 1.17 features and support for generics in ‘.go’ files. Previously, when ‘go.mod’ files were edited, GoLand would automatically run go list commands after every modification, a behavior which can now be controlled.
Technologymining-technology.com

Elevate Security unveils cybersecurity surface management platform

Concept: US cybersecurity startup Elevate Security (Elevate) has launched an attack surface management platform that uses a customised and automated response to employee risk throughout an organisation to overcome the unaddressed problems caused due to human errors. The Elevate Security platform provides CISOs (Chief Information Security Officer) with access and control over how people, departments, regions, and groups inside an organisation score for cyber threats, allowing businesses to improve their overall cybersecurity strategy.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Intelligent Orchestration and Code Dx: Security superheroes

Building security into DevOps has its challenges. Address them with a modern approach to AppSec using Intelligent Orchestration and Code Dx. As a kid, I was fascinated by superheroes like Spider-Man and Superman, and now as an adult I enjoy watching Wonder Woman. There is something about these movies—all the superheroes are unseen and come to the rescue at the right time, and once they have helped, they just disappear without even taking any credit. It made me wonder: why can’t application security be invisible to an organization and especially to developers? Why should developers care what tools we run, how and where we run them, or how they’re configured?
ComputersBank Info Security

Securing Your Building Management System

With all the talk of sophisticated adversaries and evolving threats to users and devices – what about threats to building management systems? Jeremy Morgan of Industrial Defender discusses this threat landscape and the role of automated tools to defend it. Morgan, a principal risk and solutions consultant, says the key...
Economyoutsourcing-pharma.com

Ongoing training fills data management knowledge gaps: TriTiCon

A leader from the clinical tech consultancy shares advice on how to employ training to help keep up with the rapidly evolving field of data management. With the constant change in clinical trial technology, it can be a challenge for staff at every level to stay on top of the latest tools and trends. Anders Mortin, eClinical expert and cofounder of TriTiCon, discusses ways companies can harness ongoing training programs to prevent from falling behind.
Politicssecurityboulevard.com

Mind the Gap: Securely Embracing the Digital Explosion

State and local governments are weathering a digital explosion. The move to “virtual everything” means that greater amounts of information are being produced and transmitted electronically, but the digital infrastructure powering these operations is straining under the weight. This shift is happening for a good reason. The benefits of moving...
Computersmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Ways to Learn How to Code for Free

You've probably come across the term ‘coding’ plenty of times, and if you haven’t, then this is the best place to start. As we progress into the 21st century, the need for code continues to increase. Coding used to be limited to computers and video games, but now it encompasses every part of our lives.
ComputersDark Reading

4 Integrated Circuit Security Threats and How to Protect Against Them

Today's computing systems are up against an extraordinary volume of threats, and many of them target where these systems originate — in the supply chain and around critical integrated circuits (ICs). In fact, according to the ITRC, supply chain attacks impacted 694 entities in 2020, which ultimately affected more than 42 million individuals. Therefore, you can't overstate the importance of understanding and addressing supply chain risks proactively. The best way to do this is to assess all potential attack vectors throughout the life cycle of an IC and a computing system.
SoftwareForbes

Nine Ways To Boost Endpoint Security For Remote Work

Businesses are increasingly leaning toward making remote operations permanent. As technology develops to support this new remote-working environment, cyber threats are increasingly on the rise. As a result, traditional endpoint security methods are no longer sufficient. Securing the technology your remote workforce is using can help mitigate risks and protect...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

WordPress plugin: WooCommerce closes critical security gap

The team behind WooCommerce has closed an unspecified, critical security hole. This was discovered on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 by a security expert through Automattic’s HackerOne security program. The vulnerability affects versions 3.3 to 5.5 of the WooCommerce plug-in, as well as versions 2.5 to 5.5 of the WooCommerce block...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Aragon Identifies 15 Major Vendors in the Intelligent Contact Center Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Aragon Research identifies fifteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICCs), 2021, published today. The report states that the ICC market is in the midst of consolidation as the demand for intelligent contact centers has grown during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy