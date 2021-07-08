Purity Woods, an Emerging Powerhouse in Organic Skincare, Unveils USDA Certified Organic "Age-Defying Eye Cream"

I've said it once and I'll say it again: I'm firmly on team fragrance-free skincare. Most derms and skincare experts agree that fragrance—whether it's synthetically produced in a lab or naturally derived from plants (hi, essential oils)—is a potential skin irritant, meaning is can trigger redness, irritation, and even breakouts, especially in sensitive skin types. This is even more true when fragrance is used in products like face serums, lotions, and creams that stay on your skin for hours at a time. My advice? Start your unscented skincare ~journey~ with one of these 10 best fragrance-free moisturizers, below. There's an option for every skin type—from oily and acne-prone to ultra-dry—and an option for every budget too.