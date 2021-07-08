In need of a boost, Chicago Fire FC finishes their homestand strong
CHICAGO – The feeling at the start and the end of this recent stretch at Soldier Field are completely different for Raphael Wicky and the club. On June 23rd, Chicago Fire FC supporters were booing and even chanting for the manager to be fired after the club lost 1-0 to FC Cincinnati after having their equalizer in stoppage time called back due to an offside VAR review. At that moment, with just four points on the season, the Fire were in last place in all of Major League Soccer.wgntv.com
Comments / 0