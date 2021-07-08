In need of a boost, Chicago Fire FC finishes their homestand strong

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team completed a season sweep of Winfield-Mt. Union with their road win Wednesday 8-2. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, things started out slow for both offenses and with wet conditions as showers moved through Henry County, ultimately forcing a 32 minute rain delay in the bottom of the 2nd inning with no score and a runner on first for the Wolves. After the weather moved out of the area, the two starting pitchers, London Schrock for Hillcrest and Andrew Brown continued to dominate action, with Schrock not allowing a hit until the third and Brown the fourth. The Ravens would be the first to get on the board with a single run in the fourth frame when Luke Schrock drove in London Schrock with an RBI base hit. The Wolves responded in the bottom half with two runs when Nick Crow scored on an RBI hit from Luke Pfeiffer, who then came home on an RBI hit from Lane Genkinger to give WMU a 2-1 lead.