I trace my roots back to 1976, when my founder opened a flower shop in Manhattan, New York. Within a decade, he had 13 more. In 1986, he changed my phone number — and my name. I went digital early, debuting on CompuServe and AOL in the early 1990s, and launching my own website in 1995. Today, I’m based in Carle Place, New York, with a recent market value of over $2.1 billion. I encompass many businesses, such as Cheryl’s Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, PersonalizationMall. com, Shari’s Berries, Simply Chocolate, Stock Yards, The Popcorn Factory and Wolferman’s Bakery. Who am I? ¦