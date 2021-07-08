Cancel
Plano, TX

Car overturned following three-car collision in Downtown Plano

By Garrett Gravley, ggravley@starlocalmedia.com
starlocalmedia.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicular collision in Downtown Plano left one car overturned Sunday, a representative from the Plano Police Department confirmed to Star Local Media. The incident reportedly started when the driver of a white 2000 Nissan Armada ran a red light in the intersection of 14th Street and Municipal Avenue. Upon doing so, the Armada was struck by a white 2012 Honda Civic heading northbound, a collision which caused the Armada to overturn and hit a white 2015 GMC Acadia. The Acadia, police say, was stopped at the intersection’s red light.

