“Bucks in Six.” First, it was a comment by former Milwaukee Bucks guard Brandon Jennings in 2013. Next, it became a Milwaukee chant as the Bucks fought through the playoffs. Then, it became a reality when the Bucks won the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks in six games. Tonight, it’s a hope that the Bucks can close out the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum where 65,000 fans are expected to gather outside and watch.