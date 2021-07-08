The forest and the trees in ‘Appleseed’

Matt Bell’s rambunctious new novel may not require reviewing so much as dendrochronology. The science of reading tree-rings, that is — seeing what those wee strips have to tell us about both past and future. “Appleseed” achieves a similar breadth of vision, taking in America’s wilderness genesis as well as looming nightmares of environmental collapse. Events range across centuries and continents, shifting points of view, upending ancient myth, and busting through genre conventions, in particular sci-fi. Yet it’s all laid out clearly, in strata that bookmark every turning point, and one way or another, the central setting remains the woods of Ohio.