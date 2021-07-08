Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Mike Brown: Conor McGregor ‘better be on edge’, warns Dustin Poirier’s coach ahead of UFC 264

By Alex Pattle
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiiNk_0arTuJPM00

It’s been six months since Dustin Poirier left Conor McGregor staring up at the lights inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the Irishman tethered ever so loosely to his consciousness and the image of the fighter he once was.

McGregor’s knockout defeat by Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 was the first of that nature in his career, and while Poirier’s composure, versatility and finishing instincts were all key contributors to the result, there were also decisive elements outside of the Octagon.

One of them was Poirier’s head coach, Mike Brown .

The former UFC featherweight watched on as Poirier brutalised McGregor’s calf with low kicks, setting “Notorious” up for a second-round stoppage that also saw Poirier exact revenge for his 2014 defeat by McGregor .

In January’s rematch, there were glimpses of the old McGregor – the one who knocked out Poirier all those years ago. There were flashes of his timing and range. Distinctly absent, however, was the insatiable desire to be the most complete, modern mixed martial artist possible. That was evident in McGregor’s admission after UFC 257 that he was caught off guard by the devastating effectiveness of Poirier’s calf kicks – a skill executed to perfection by the “Diamond” but hardly a revolutionary tool in MMA.

“I guess there was nobody in [McGregor’s] gym that was good with this technique,” Brown tells The Independent. “At American Top Team (ATT), there’s many fighters that are very good with this technique, so if you get hit with it in a fight, it’s not a surprise.

“Maybe that’s one of the advantages of being at a gym like ATT: if there’s a newer evolution in the sport, because we get fighters from all over the planet, somebody at our gym will be very good at one of the new techniques that people are using. You’ll be exposed to it. You’ll have a hole and then you get hit with it so many times and on your own you’ll self-adapt and find ways to close that hole. But if you don't know that you have a hole, you’re not gonna adapt.”

McGregor’s apparent lack of exposure to the most up-to-date MMA techniques and clued-in training partners might have hurt his performance against Poirier in January, but so did a lack of in-ring activity. That rematch was his first fight in 12 months and third in just over four years. In that extended period of time, Poirier (27-6, 1 no contest) had fought eight times, losing just once – to Khabib Nurmagomedov – after becoming interim UFC lightweight champion.

The one accolade to elude the American is an undisputed world title, which he could have fought for after KO’ing McGregor (22-5) at the start of the year. Instead, Poirier opted to fight McGregor for a third time – in the main event of UFC 264 this Saturday.

“I think that he’s making the right decision,” Brown says. “Maybe that first rematch should have been for the title, but it comes down to finances, I think. I believe this was the bigger fight financially, by a substantial margin – as far as I know, I don’t know the details. So it made sense.

“It made sense in a lot of ways: They’re split 1-1, the build-up is gonna be incredible, the numbers will be incredible, this is the fight everyone wants to see. And everyone knows Dustin is world-champion level, if not a world champion. To me, it felt like he won a world title when he beat Max Holloway for the interim title. It’s not like he hasn’t been there and done it before. I think at this point it’s a formality.

“I think he’ll get there, and I felt he was there. He already put gold around his waist. Even though it was considered an interim title, it was against Holloway, who was a real UFC [featherweight] champion at the time. It didn’t feel like an interim title to me. He’ll be there. And even if he doesn’t get there, we all know what he’s done, what he’s capable of. His resume stands above all the other lightweights. Look at how many world champions this guy has beat – it’s a long list.”

Indeed it is. Poirier now holds victories over McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Holloway (twice) and Justin Gaethje – a former interim UFC champion and undisputed champion in World Series of Fighting before that.

A title fight against Charles Oliveira will undoubtedly await Poirier if he is to beat McGregor again this weekend, even though the same applies to the Irishman – on account of his popularity, rather than his (patchy) recent record.

How will Poirier navigate this contest with McGregor, though, given his opponent will surely have found an answer to the leg kicks that were so effective last time out? How much stock can Brown and his fighter put in that bout, or even the first fight from 2014 – a featherweight meeting ?

"They're both completely different guys now, but you do take something out of both [previous fights],” Brown tells The Independent . “We do realise that Conor has the ability and power to put people away. Obviously he's one of the best on the planet, one of the best to ever do it, and so is Dustin.

“I think we take a lot more out of the second fight, it’s a lot closer [more recent], so I think we’re much closer to that skillset. But both guys are gonna make big adaptations and I think we’ll see two different guys again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WF6zs_0arTuJPM00

“Every fight is so different. Even if they didn’t change, who knows what the outcome’s gonna be on the next one? Even if they fought a week after [the last fight], you might see a different outcome. The fight game is crazy.”

It is a game that Brown knows well, however, one in which he also works with women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, Jorge Masvidal and more.

Still, he is not immune to the nerves that can accompany the biggest occasions, such as UFC 257 and UFC 264.

"The only thing that makes it better is experience and preparation,” the 45-year-old says. “If you know you’re prepared and confident, it’s much better. If you’re second guessing yourself and think maybe you cut some corners, you’re gonna be telling yourself that on fight night. It will haunt you. As long as you did the work, that back-of-the-mind chatter is minimal.

“There’s a scale. There are some fighters where the nerves run higher and some where it runs much lower. I’ve seen great fighters that are very nervous and great fighters that are cool as anyone could be. I’ve seen terrible fighters that are very confident and have no nerves and then get demolished. And then I’ve seen terrible fighters that are nervous. It almost isn’t part of the equation for winning.

“As a coach, I get nervous, too. The bigger the stage... The more confident I am in the fight, the nerves are much less. But if I’m worried about a guy... it’s natural [to feel nerves]. In fact, I think nerves are what keep you safe sometimes.

“I’ve seen guys where not having nerves has cost them a fight. It’s happened to me in my fight career. Sometimes when I was too confident and I thought nothing could happen to me, that was when I put myself in danger.”

Brown’s last appearance as an in-ring competitor came back in August 2013, on the same card on which McGregor competed in the UFC for the second time.

The pair missed one another while fighting in the featherweight division, but Brown is no stranger to the man who will be across the cage from Poirier again this Saturday.

Brown was in Poirier’s corner for his compatriot’s 2014 loss to McGregor, before playing a more pivotal role in preparing Poirier for the rematch.

“I’m not in [McGregor’s] camp, but I do believe he’s very confident in his skills,” Brown says. “And you do need that, it is important, so I don’t think that’s detrimental. I think that’s an asset to him, that he believes in himself. Even with a loss or two, I don’t think his confidence has wavered too much. He seems pretty headstrong.

“But now you know: ‘This guy can put me to sleep, I better be on edge a little bit.’”

Every MMA fan, meanwhile, will be on the edge of their seat when Poirier and McGregor collide again this weekend.

BT Sport Box Office will show UFC 264: McGregor v Poirier 3 exclusively live on Saturday 10 July. UFC 264 can be watched on BT TV, Virgin Media TV, Sky, online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App and is available to buy at bt.com/sportboxoffice

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

184K+
Followers
90K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Anthony Pettis
Person
Eddie Alvarez
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Irishman#Octagon#Mma#Att#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCTMZ.com

Conor McGregor Unveils $3.6 Million Lambo Yacht, She's Finally Here!

Conor McGregor's got 99 problems, but a ship ain't one -- the UFC superstar finally received his beloved Lambo yacht this week ... and the thing looks incredible!!. As we previously reported, the Notorious purchased a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 -- referred to as a "Supercar of the Sea" -- for (at least) nearly $4 MILLION back in October.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Spotted Driving Ridiculous Car

Conor McGregor isn’t known to live life silently. Conor is known to not only be loud, but to live loudly as well and he’s for sure living it up as his career continues to pop…Dustin Poirier ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Contract Leaks. A fan on Instagram had a video to show...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Drops Steroid Bombshell

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are certainly no strangers to each other as they competed against each other in a professional boxing match back in 2017, where Floyd Mayweather won. Since then they have been taking shots at each other over the years. Floyd Mayweather also posted a sad photo of Conor McGregor in a hotel.
UFCfightsports.tv

Nate Diaz wants Dustin Poirier to fight him at welterweight

Dustin Poirier has fought his way through to a title fight against Charles Oliviera but he might want to deal with Nate Diaz first. Poirier and Diaz have been scheduled to fight at UFC 230, but it never happened. The Stockton Slugger has now called out the Diamond on Twitter after the latter handed another loss to Conor McGregor.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Writes Huge Check After Poirier Loss

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCBloody Elbow

Conor McGregor: Bullies and broken legs

What role does a fighter’s psychology play in their success? In MMA, we focus a lot on the physical; the expert techniques, the moments of amazing athleticism and the gruesome injuries. Those are the moments we can see, after all. We can point to concrete evidence of how a knockout or a submission happened, but we can only guess what’s going on inside a fighter’s mind.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Leaks 2022 UFC Fight In Photo?

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Camp Leak Conor McGregor ‘Assault’ Threat

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCMMA Fighting

Firas Zahabi blasts Conor McGregor for ‘humiliating’ UFC 264 behavior: He’s ‘angry and jealous’ of Dustin Poirier

Renowned head coach Firas Zahabi was not at all impressed with Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 behavior, both before and after his loss to Dustin Poirier. The longtime head coach of Georges St-Pierre and other notable names in the MMA space was a viewer — like 1.8 million others — of the UFC’s most recent pay-per-view event, which saw Poirier earn a doctor’s stoppage TKO win after McGregor suffered a broken tibia in the closing seconds of the opening round.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
UFCprommanow.com

Conor McGregor arrogantly dismisses criticism of his actions at UFC 264

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has spectacularly fallen from grace. His antics outside of the cage have spilled over into it. In the buildup to his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 the Irishman began hurling the typical insults we have come to expect. Suddenly it took a sharp turn when McGregor posted an image of Poirier’s wife apparently requesting to send him a message. Naturally McGregor tried to make it seem like something nefarious. It backfired and began the gradual decline of support for him as the event drew closer. More insults to Dustin’s family only added fuel to the fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy