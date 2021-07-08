Cancel
NBA

A championship season in ‘Tall Men, Short Shorts’

By James Sullivan Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen all was said and done, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Jerry West — the Hall of Fame basketball player whose silhouette still appears on the NBA logo — was named the Most Valuable Player of the league’s 1969 Finals. His prize? A brand new Dodge Charger. The car was green.

