This draft is a travesty, a disaster, a catastrophe, a boondoggle, and whatever else you want to call it. Not really, but I’m not a huge fan of Kansas City’s first ten rounds of selections. Instead of writing in all caps and complaining, let’s break it down into a few different categories, negatives first, positives second, and finally each pick like an NFL draft. Nowadays, most fans and many radio and tv broadcasters can only talk about baseball when comparing it to the NFL so we better explain it on their terms.