The Health Insurance Industry Needs to Evolve to Serve Transgender Communities

By Rob Fajardo
Thrive Global
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transgender population worldwide is one of the most underserved in the health insurance marketplace. Trans individuals face a number of barriers to receiving full healthcare coverage and the impacts are far-reaching. In the United States there are 30 states that still allow health plans to exclude trans-related care from coverage. However, there are many studies showing that gender dysphoria that is untreated can lead to a wide range of health issues, including depression, drug abuse and suicide.

