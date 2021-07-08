Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Clark County in south central Indiana Eastern Floyd County in south central Indiana Northwestern Jefferson County in central Kentucky * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 703 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Albany, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Louisville and Jeffersonville around 710 PM EDT. Audubon Park, Parkway Village, Rolling Fields, Mockingbird Valley and Newburg around 715 PM EDT. St. Matthews, Prospect, Windy Hills, West Buechel, Northfield, Watterson Park, Woodlawn Park, Lynnview, Green Spring and Seneca Gardens around 720 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Graymoor-Devondale, Beechwood Village, Barbourmeade, Spring Valley, Brownsboro Farm, Meadowview Estates and Old Brownsboro Place. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH