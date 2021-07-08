Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Clark County in south central Indiana Eastern Floyd County in south central Indiana Northwestern Jefferson County in central Kentucky * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 703 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Albany, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Louisville and Jeffersonville around 710 PM EDT. Audubon Park, Parkway Village, Rolling Fields, Mockingbird Valley and Newburg around 715 PM EDT. St. Matthews, Prospect, Windy Hills, West Buechel, Northfield, Watterson Park, Woodlawn Park, Lynnview, Green Spring and Seneca Gardens around 720 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Graymoor-Devondale, Beechwood Village, Barbourmeade, Spring Valley, Brownsboro Farm, Meadowview Estates and Old Brownsboro Place. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windy Hills, KY
City
Albany, KY
City
Parkway Village, KY
City
Northfield, KY
City
Seneca Gardens, KY
City
Spring Valley, KY
City
Watterson Park, KY
City
Woodlawn Park, KY
City
Brownsboro Farm, KY
State
Indiana State
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Audubon Park, KY
City
Mockingbird Valley, KY
City
Meadowview Estates, KY
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Jeffersonville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Prospect#Graymoor Devondale#Old Brownsboro Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy