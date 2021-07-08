Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Inland Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Pender; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHERN NEW HANOVER AND SOUTHEASTERN PENDER COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT At 701 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Castle Hayne, or 10 miles north of Wilmington, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Surf City, Hampstead, Topsail Beach, Rocky Point, Topsail, Castle Hayne, Cape Fear Community College North Campus, Woodside, Edgecomb, Scotts Hill and Wrightsboro.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

