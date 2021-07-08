Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Decatur; Early; Grady; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN DALE...GENEVA HOUSTON...SOUTHERN HENRY AND SOUTHERN COFFEE COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...SOUTHWESTERN MITCHELL...SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN...NORTHERN SEMINOLE...EARLY...NORTHEASTERN DECATUR...NORTHWESTERN GRADY...MILLER AND BAKER COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 815 PM EDT/715 PM CDT/ At 705 PM EDT/605 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arlington to Ashford to near Samson. Movement was east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Daleville, Colquitt, Cottonwood, Newton, Blakely, Geneva, Dothan, Donalsonville, Camilla, Fort Rucker, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Cowarts and Arlington.