Cortland County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Cortland, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Southern Oneida by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Southern Oneida A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ONEIDA...MADISON NORTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 704 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Camden to Preble. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Lenox, Pompey, Lee, Verona, Westmoreland, Vienna and Eaton.

