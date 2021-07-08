Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips County, Sedgwick County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, which may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Phillips County; Sedgwick County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PHILLIPS AND SEDGWICK COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 504 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southwest of Sedgwick, or 15 miles southwest of Chappell, moving southeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Holyoke, Julesburg, Haxtun, Ovid, Sedgwick, Paoli, Amherst, Highland Center, Pleasant Valley, Fairfield, Marks Butte and Sixteen-Mile Corner.