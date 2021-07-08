Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...GADSDEN AND NORTH CENTRAL LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA...SOUTHERN DECATUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 730 PM EDT/630 PM CDT/ At 643 PM EDT/543 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chattahoochee, or 16 miles northeast of Blountstown, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Quincy, Bainbridge, Havana, Greensboro, Chattahoochee, Sneads, Gretna, Grand Ridge, Altha, Attapulgus, Climax, Freemont, Rock Bluff, Littman, Reynoldsville, Ocheesee, Juniper, Douglas City, Florence and Scotland.