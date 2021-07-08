Cancel
Family Relationships

Annoyed with my brother in law. He refuses to get vaccinated and his

By ElbertoHokie
sportswar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother is a current chemo patient with 0 immune system. She's dosed and her husband is but because the govt says we should get it. He doesn't want it. He's putting her at risk.

