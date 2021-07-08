My son's 18 year teammate was vaccinated - now dealing with myocardia

The Miku Pro baby monitor helped me stay calm thanks to its many amazing features. For any parent, the first few months with a baby at home are magical — and stressful. In between those warm snuggles and sweet smiles, we all have bouts of feeling anxious and overwhelmed. This was especially true for me after my second son, Sebastien, was born. He arrived five weeks early, and while he was the size of a full-term infant (7 pounds and 20 inches!) his little lungs were not yet fully developed, and he had to spend some time in the NICU. And then I struggled with postpartum depression. So if there was something to worry about, I obsessed over it: Is he eating enough? Did he go through enough diapers today? Why’s he spitting up so much? And, one of my biggest fears of all: Is he breathing?