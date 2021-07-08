Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Our youngest (14) is fully vaccinated

By VT Pops Joined:
sportswar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing compelled us, just didn’t want to leave anyone in the family exposed when the rest of us were already covered. I struggled more with getting the shingles vaccine, which I got today because of the horror stories I’ve heard about shingles.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Posted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Posted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Posted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Posted by
The US Sun

Is Bill Gates vaccinated against Covid?

TECH mogul Bill Gates was outspoken about the coronavirus vaccines during their development. In fact, Gates said that Covid-19 medication and future vaccines should be distributed to people who need them the most and not to “the highest bidder.”. Is Bill Gates vaccinated against Covid?. During the development of the...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

We Hired My Mom as Nanny to Cut Costs and It Didn't Turn Out as Expected

A few years ago, I found myself with a three-year-old, a two-year-old, a newborn, and a husband who worked very long hours. I was in over my head, and I needed some help. Big time. So, we weighed our options—financially and practically—and ultimately asked my mom to move in with us as a full-time nanny. But things didn't quite go as I planned.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Arrogant Teen Taught a Life Lesson after He Shamed Waiter with Disability - Story of the Day

An arrogant teen insulted a waiter and humiliated him for being disabled. However, life taught the teen a valuable lesson, and he quickly came to regret his actions. David Carter was rich. In fact, he was VERY RICH. His dad owned the largest restaurant chain in town, and his mom was a top executive. Naturally, David never missed out on anything. If he wanted something, he just got it.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 33, with learning difficulties died of neglect after her parents fed her diet of junk food and she developed severe health problems, inquest hears

A 33-year-old woman with learning difficulties died after suffering neglect as her loving family struggled to cope with her needs, a coroner has heard. Kerry Warren, who lived in Newstead, Stoke-on-Trent with her sister and mother Tracey, needed help with basic tasks and would get distressed or aggressive if somebody tried to help her against her will.

Comments / 0

Community Policy