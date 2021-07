No one wants to hear it, but Troup County is trending the wrong direction in the number of COVID-19 cases it’s seeing. Over the last two weeks, Troup County has had 117 new cases of the virus, an average of 8.35 per day. That may not seem like much — and we know some of you are rolling your eyes right now — but that’s pretty significant considering a month ago there were a lot of days with zero new cases.