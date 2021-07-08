Probably secondary layers

Smart cities use technology to improve traffic patterns, energy distribution, air quality and more. The elements of a smart city can also increase the convenience for its citizens, by integrating IT technology into many aspects of citizen interaction such as simplifying access to many of the city services. The fields of healthcare, education, culture, and shopping can all be integrated into the core of a smart city to create an infrastructure that allows citizens to live more conveniently. Actual deployment cases exist in U.S., Europe, Singapore, and South Korea. With this environment, we need to think ahead about cybersecurity and prepare countermeasures as the cyberattacks in a smart city can threaten the lives of its citizens. In this paper, we examine smart city security threats from a multilayered perspective, targeting representative elements that make up a smart city. A summary of attack scenarios and threat countermeasures are also described.