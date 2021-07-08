Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Probably secondary layers

By Technocrat Joined:
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmp is a smoothing token - there will be fluctuation but I believe the volatility will ease once it is accepted more widely.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoothing#Amp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businessinstitutionalinvestor.com

PGIM Bets on Booming Secondary Markets with European Acquisition

PGIM is acquiring asset manager Montana Capital Partners, betting that secondary markets will develop across alternative investments, including in real estate, private credit, and other asset classes. “We’ve watched our clients’ interest in this market grow dramatically,” David Hunt, CEO of PGIM, told II. “The largest sovereign wealth funds, pensions,...
Technologysportswar.com

For me, looking for 4.5 speed through the secondary

I’m petty, yes, but best part of this is that we beat out PSU for Ramon ** -- uvabasher 07/09/2021 7:06PM. For me, looking for 4.5 speed through the secondary ** -- TomTurkey 07/09/2021 8:16PM. You just need to accept the new paradigm- it’s the new normal -- sacramento hokie...
ComputersSDTimes.com

Layered progressive delivery

We’ve written a lot lately about progressive delivery, and how it can help organizations deploy more quickly to get feedback on changes before releasing them widely. Progressive delivery uses experimentation techniques such as feature flags, blue-green rollouts and canary releases to show new features or bug fixes to a small cohort of users, and takes feedback from those experiments to make a decision to go big with it or roll it back to its original state for more work. These experiments enable organizations to decouple deployment from release.
Electronicsbobvila.com

The Best Energy Efficient Space Heaters of 2021

Modern, energy-efficient space heaters offer a convenient and cost-effective way to improve home and office comfort. Personal-size models can be an excellent choice for some situations. Larger versions can increase the warmth in a variety of living spaces, or they can be used as temporary heat in a garage or a workshop.
Computersgitconnected.com

Serverless Lambda Layers 🚀

This blog post goes through an introduction of AWS Lambda Layers, and then builds out a serverless screenshot application using the Serverless Framework, TypeScript and Puppeteer. You can access the code repo example here. I found that most developers using Serverless forget about this feature, and it is very useful to have this in your mental toolkit when building out applications🛠
Electronicshandymantips.org

How to Choose Air Compressor For Your Home Garage

Air compressors are handy tools that you can use for a whole variety of processes in your garage. You might find that you have been needing some additional power for cleaning processes, power washing, or even the use of some kinds of tools. This is where an air compressor can really help you out with your daily tasks and as soon as you get one, you will wonder how you ever lived without one in your garage!
Industrypfonline.com

Metal Finishing Technologies Receives new NADCAP Accreditation

Metal Finishing Technologies (Bristol, Conn.) announces that it has received NADCAP accreditation for passivation (chemical processing). NADCAP recognizes Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC for its commitment to continual improvement in aerospace quality. Metal Finishing Technologies has also received NADCAP certification for sulfate nickel chemical processing in 2020. Other quality certifications and...
InternetThe Sweet Setup

My Obsidian-Based Kanban Writing Workflow

I’ve been using Obsidian as my writing app for the past several months, and I absolutely love it. In addition to giving me a great Markdown writing environment, the community plugins allow me to craft my ideal system for tracking my writing tasks well. In this article, I walk through my system and the plugins I use to manage writing projects in Obsidian.
Carsplasticstoday.com

Prepreg Speeds Up Prototyping, New Product Development Cycles

Hexcel’s HexPly M901 prepreg system has been selected by Rassini, a Mexico-based technology leader in composite vehicle suspension systems, to speed up prototype and new product development cycles. The company aims to reduce overall time to market with the easy-to-process material that enables effective early-stage design screening and cost-effective production.
Tennessee Statethefabricator.com

GE Appliances adds product line to Tennessee plant

GE Appliances, a Haier company, is investing $5 million in its Monogram Refrigeration subsidiary in Selmer, Tenn., to begin production of Zoneline vertical terminal air conditioners, formerly produced in Mexico. This investment will create the fifth assembly line at the plant and add 33 jobs, bringing total employment to 465.
Technologyarxiv.org

Multi-Layered Diagnostics for Smart Cities

Smart cities use technology to improve traffic patterns, energy distribution, air quality and more. The elements of a smart city can also increase the convenience for its citizens, by integrating IT technology into many aspects of citizen interaction such as simplifying access to many of the city services. The fields of healthcare, education, culture, and shopping can all be integrated into the core of a smart city to create an infrastructure that allows citizens to live more conveniently. Actual deployment cases exist in U.S., Europe, Singapore, and South Korea. With this environment, we need to think ahead about cybersecurity and prepare countermeasures as the cyberattacks in a smart city can threaten the lives of its citizens. In this paper, we examine smart city security threats from a multilayered perspective, targeting representative elements that make up a smart city. A summary of attack scenarios and threat countermeasures are also described.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Layered Metals as Polarized Transparent Conductors

Carsten Putzke, Chunyu Guo, Vincent Plisson, Martin Kroner, Thibault Chervy, Matteo Simoni, Pim Wevers, Maja D. Bachmann, John R. Cooper, Antony Carrington, Naoki Kikugawa, Jennifer Fowlie, Stefano Gariglio, Andrew P. Mackenzie, Kenneth S. Burch, Ataç Îmamoğlu, Philip J.W. Moll. The quest to improve transparent conductors balances two key goals: increasing...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Custom Layers in Tensorflow

Enhance the Tensorflow Experience Creating your own Layers. In my studies of artificial intelligence algorithms, apart from the steep initial learning curve, I was struck by the immediacy with which such algorithms can be developed and used by those with the skills, given the huge availability of open-source and freely accessible resources. In particular, TensorFlow makes it possible to develop in a very practical and simple way complex algorithms that would require months of implementation, even by an experienced programmer, to achieve vaguely comparable results.
Footballsportswar.com

Seems like our type of recruit - academics in order and upside

Looks like a good one. Good choice young man! Welcome! ** -- jws 07/15/2021 8:16PM. Holy Cow - I lost track of him on the out pattern behind the line -- U Remember 07/15/2021 6:15PM. Seems to have some unbelievable vision and speed. Me likey! ** -- graycalhoo 07/15/2021 6:41PM.
Real Estatesportswar.com

Call it a SHE Shed

Your buddy should threaten to make a complaint to the State Real Estate -- jdkhokie 07/13/2021 1:00PM. Out of town attorney for one. Secondly, real estate board. This totally is -- UsherDog2008 07/13/2021 04:58AM. A lot of storage sheds are leased. The seller is the counter party on the --...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ("ChargePoint" or the "Company") (CHPT) , a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, announced today that certain selling stockholders intend to offer 12,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") pursuant to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of the Company's common stock.
Food & DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The best layer cake pan

For delicious, fluffy cakes and other delectable desserts, the right tools make all the difference. Bakers know that choosing the best layer cake pans goes beyond a pretty exterior. Size materials and how you care for your pans matters, too. If you’re looking for a set that’s easy to use, the nonstick Massugar Springform Pan Set produces beautiful results every time.
PhysicsScience Now

Magnetic excitations in infinite-layer nickelates

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd7726, this issue p. 213; see also abi6855, p. 157. The discovery of superconductivity in infinite-layer nickelates brings us tantalizingly close to a material class that mirrors the cuprate superconductors. We measured the magnetic excitations in these nickelates using resonant inelastic x-ray scattering at the Ni L3-edge. Undoped NdNiO2 possesses a branch of dispersive excitations with a bandwidth of approximately 200 milli–electron volts, which is reminiscent of the spin wave of strongly coupled, antiferromagnetically aligned spins on a square lattice. The substantial damping of these modes indicates the importance of coupling to rare-earth itinerant electrons. Upon doping, the spectral weight and energy decrease slightly, whereas the modes become overdamped. Our results highlight the role of Mottness in infinite-layer nickelates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy