Getting Along is a column about taking care of yourself, setting boundaries, and having difficult conversations, for people who struggle with all three. Summer and I do not fuck with each other; as I’ve written before, I have a deep-in-my-bones aversion to the hot weather and forced fun of it all. This time of year makes me feel trapped and anxious in a way that the worst days of winter never do. This reality often makes me feel like a freak—like, who doesn’t love summer?—but in recent years, I’ve been more open about it, and have discovered that I’m not the only one who feels something akin to Seasonal Affective Disorder when it’s 85 degrees and sunny.